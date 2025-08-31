Alliance Wealth Management Group Sells 1,074 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Alliance Wealth Management Group reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $174.18 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

