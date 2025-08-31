AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 3,357 Shares of RxSight, Inc. $RXST

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXST. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 885.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 646,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RxSight by 3,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 492,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RxSight by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,258,000 after acquiring an additional 413,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RxSight by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 237,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter worth about $5,559,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on RxSight from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.00.

RxSight Stock Down 1.2%

RXST opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.16. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.78 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

