AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 6,570 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. $SPOK

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Spok alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Spok by 33.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Spok by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Spok had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.12%. Spok has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 10,806 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $193,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,394.03. This trade represents a 21.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,832.73. The trade was a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spok currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPOK

Spok Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.