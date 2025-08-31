AlphaQuest LLC Buys 13,367 Shares of Flywire Corporation $FLYW

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 280.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flywire alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLYW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flywire by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 157,779 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Flywire by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,149,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 107,441 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Down 0.1%

FLYW opened at $13.15 on Friday. Flywire Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Flywire had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Flywire has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,395. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLYW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flywire

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.