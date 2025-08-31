AlphaQuest LLC Buys 335 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $54,072,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,704,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,535,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 438,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 293,245 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 276,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 238,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $91,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,308.08. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $97.26.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.