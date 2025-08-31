AlphaQuest LLC Buys 482 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 115.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Assurant by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $215.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.97 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.16.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,173.75. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,549.60. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.29.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

