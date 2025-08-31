AlphaQuest LLC Buys New Shares in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. $CGEM

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGEM. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after buying an additional 872,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,423,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 411.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 221,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 178,138 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $7.54 on Friday. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGEM

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.