AlphaQuest LLC Buys New Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Get Thryv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THRY. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Thryv by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of THRY stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $565.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $20.92.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Thryv

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,792.80. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $126,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.