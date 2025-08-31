AlphaQuest LLC Grows Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OXM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

OXM stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.38. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $89.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $392.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Robert S. Trauber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,002.32. This trade represents a 297.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.12 per share, for a total transaction of $260,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,607.56. This trade represents a 12.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,818 shares of company stock worth $686,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

