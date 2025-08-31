AlphaQuest LLC Has $188,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $4,829,950. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE GPI opened at $463.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.33 and a 12 month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

