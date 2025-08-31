AlphaQuest LLC Has $196,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 633.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4,677.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $98,865.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,171.20. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $38,508.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,079.20. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,395 shares of company stock valued at $560,612. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.83. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $104.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.93 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

