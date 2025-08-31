AlphaQuest LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2,602.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $36,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

NYSE:DRI opened at $207.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $153.98 and a one year high of $228.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total value of $160,160.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,189.50. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

