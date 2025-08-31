AlphaQuest LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company $MOS

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2,804.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 42.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after buying an additional 2,368,094 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $54,953,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,897,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 606.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,389,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after buying an additional 1,192,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,672,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after buying an additional 921,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 29.83%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

