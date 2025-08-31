AlphaQuest LLC Has $204,000 Position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania $UVSP

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 398,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 260,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the 1st quarter worth about $4,953,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the 1st quarter worth about $3,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,462 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 682,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,469 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Performance

Shares of UVSP opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $912.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.76. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $32.86.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Announces Dividend

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.12%.

Insider Activity at Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

In other news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,627.75. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

