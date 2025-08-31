AlphaQuest LLC Has $206,000 Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 5,960.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW opened at $27.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $487.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $190.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.75 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

