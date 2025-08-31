AlphaQuest LLC Has $207,000 Position in Navient Corporation $NAVI

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 163,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 39,315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,954,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 132,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. Navient Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.56.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

