AlphaQuest LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $72.93 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

In other news, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $371,932.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $143,203.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,736.01. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

