AlphaQuest LLC Increases Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 490.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,773,000 after acquiring an additional 101,723 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,510,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,512,000 after acquiring an additional 349,487 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $84,839,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 119,375 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,089,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 379,630 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $828,833.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,647.80. This represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $445,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $963,281.40. This trade represents a 31.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,654 shares of company stock worth $2,299,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SRRK opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

