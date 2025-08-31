AlphaQuest LLC Invests $187,000 in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,016,000 after acquiring an additional 262,443 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 108.39%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.