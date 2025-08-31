AlphaQuest LLC Invests $189,000 in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,714,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,589,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 365,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 183,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6,112.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 132,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 818,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,905,300. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.
View Our Latest Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.