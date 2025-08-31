AlphaQuest LLC Invests $203,000 in Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 16,740.0% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 309,523 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the first quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Remitly Global

In other news, insider Pankaj Sharma sold 4,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,520. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 10,000 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,663,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,993,886.15. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,583 shares of company stock valued at $828,744. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Remitly Global Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ RELY opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.88 and a beta of 0.12.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Remitly Global had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.96%.The company had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Remitly Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Remitly Global

Remitly Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.