AlphaQuest LLC Invests $208,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

See Also

