AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Hara Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 785,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 130,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -35.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

