AlphaQuest LLC Raises Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1,826.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 79.0% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,576,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,029 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,119,000 after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 821,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,863,000 after acquiring an additional 261,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after acquiring an additional 44,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 14.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 89,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $374.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

