AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stake in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 114.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 59.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,029,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,931 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,798,000 after purchasing an additional 53,276 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,198,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,293,000 after purchasing an additional 72,031 shares during the period. Garden Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,958,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 688,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Middleby stock opened at $136.85 on Friday. The Middleby Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

