AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Green Dot by 350,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Green Dot by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Green Dot Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $767.37 million, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The firm had revenue of $501.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 27,931 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $346,065.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 226,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,267.84. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays raised their target price on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

