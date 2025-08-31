AlphaQuest LLC Sells 19,544 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,544 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 11.2% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 253,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 342,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 95,249 shares during the period. Emmett Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 11.2% in the first quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP now owns 159,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $5,958,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 409.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 71,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 57,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

BOX stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. BOX’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,125.78. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,952,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,450,200.50. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,323 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

