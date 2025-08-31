AlphaQuest LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NDVR Inc. grew its stake in Sylvamo by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLVM. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sylvamo presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SLVM opened at $46.15 on Friday. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

