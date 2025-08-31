AlphaQuest LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 12.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Shares of WMK stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.23%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

About Weis Markets

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.