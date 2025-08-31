AlphaQuest LLC Sells 3,786 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. $CTBI

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTBI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

CTBI stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $872,219.99. The trade was a 13.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy D. Waters sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $51,573.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,505.76. This trade represents a 59.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

