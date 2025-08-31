AlphaQuest LLC Sells 3,921 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,289.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:UNM opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.64. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.