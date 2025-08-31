AlphaQuest LLC Sells 394 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $224.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.