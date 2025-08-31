AlphaQuest LLC Sells 437 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TTD opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

