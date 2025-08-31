AlphaQuest LLC Sells 46,323 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP $HESM

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,323 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 840.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hess Midstream Partners news, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,597,586.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hess Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of HESM opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 18.52%.The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HESM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

