AlphaQuest LLC Sells 6,313 Shares of Braze, Inc. $BRZE

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 12,025.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 147,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,542,000 after purchasing an additional 447,746 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $630,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 721,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,714,257.36. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 13,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $338,491.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 236,930 shares in the company, valued at $6,145,964.20. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,998 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.The company had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.180 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Braze from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on Braze and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

