AlphaQuest LLC Sells 639 Shares of Nextracker Inc. $NXT

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 796.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 127.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $392,555.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,229.60. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $399,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 414,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,920. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,261 shares of company stock worth $6,181,028 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $66.00 target price on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Trading Down 1.2%

NXT opened at $67.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $70.14.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.