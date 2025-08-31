AlphaQuest LLC Sells 72 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Duolingo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after acquiring an additional 261,212 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,442 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 239,167 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.35.

Duolingo Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $297.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.25.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,797.52. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $486,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,547.68. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,508 shares of company stock worth $30,993,721 over the last three months. 15.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.