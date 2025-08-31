AlphaQuest LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Coastal Financial by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Coastal Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coastal Financial by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. Hovde Group set a $126.00 target price on Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $114.50 on Friday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $116.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coastal Financial

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.