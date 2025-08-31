AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Five Star Bancorp $FSBC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $32.77 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $700.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.
Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp
In other news, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $178,340.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 469,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,036,468.48. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lydia Ann Ramirez-Medina sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,042.40. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,854 shares of company stock valued at $220,324. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.
Five Star Bancorp Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
