AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,118,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,194,000 after buying an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,020,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after buying an additional 151,358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interparfums by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 464,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 110,163 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interparfums news, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,638. This represents a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interparfums stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.65 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interparfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

