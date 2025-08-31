AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 987.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 161.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,646.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

