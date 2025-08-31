Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.4167.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jones Trading cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th.

PINE stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $216.44 million, a P/E ratio of -305.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2,280.00%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, CEO John P. Albright bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,504.80. The trade was a 44.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

