Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $95.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as high as $93.44 and last traded at $84.61, with a volume of 1615280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMBA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,848,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,015,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,562,000 after buying an additional 151,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after buying an additional 144,268 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ambarella by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,609,000 after buying an additional 52,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 88.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,232,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,020,000 after buying an additional 579,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

