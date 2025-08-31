Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC set a $50.00 price objective on Amer Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Amer Sports from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 target price on Amer Sports and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE AS opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.31.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amer Sports by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Amer Sports by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.