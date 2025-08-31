Amit Bhatia Purchases 150,000 Shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Amit Bhatia purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £589,500.

Breedon Group Trading Up 0.4%

LON BREE opened at GBX 367.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 375.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 423.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Breedon Group plc has a one year low of GBX 344 and a one year high of GBX 501. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,413.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Breedon Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 590 to GBX 540 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 561.67.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

