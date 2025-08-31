Analysts Offer Predictions for Serve Robotics Q3 Earnings

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Singular Research issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Serve Robotics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 26th. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Singular Research has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Serve Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Serve Robotics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of SERV opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of -0.11. Serve Robotics has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 3,726.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serve Robotics

In related news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 7,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $80,195.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,598,737 shares in the company, valued at $38,650,435.38. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Evan Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 230,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,977.67. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,103 shares of company stock worth $558,253 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.