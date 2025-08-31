Analyzing biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 15.73% -21.00% 18.26% Viemed Healthcare 5.80% 10.38% 7.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of biote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $197.19 million 0.86 $3.16 million $0.90 3.82 Viemed Healthcare $224.26 million 1.27 $11.27 million $0.34 21.68

This table compares biote and Viemed Healthcare"s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than biote. biote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for biote and Viemed Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 1 1 0 2.50 Viemed Healthcare 0 0 0 0 0.00

biote currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Viemed Healthcare.

Risk and Volatility

biote has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD. The company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines (PAP), durable medical equipment, percussion vests, oxygen concentrators, and other medical equipment; and sells and rents HME devices. In addition, it provides neuromuscular care and oxygen therapy services; and sleep apnea management provides sleep solutions and/or equipment, such as PAP, automatic continuous positive airway pressure, and bi-level positive airway pressure machines. Further, the company offers in home sleep apnea testing services, as well as healthcare staffing and recruitment services. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

