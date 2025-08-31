Analyzing MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) & Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) and Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Corsair Gaming”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International $17.24 billion 0.63 $746.56 million $1.82 21.83 Corsair Gaming $1.32 billion 0.72 -$99.18 million ($0.81) -11.02

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Corsair Gaming. Corsair Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Resorts International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MGM Resorts International has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Corsair Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 3.13% 19.39% 1.70% Corsair Gaming -6.00% -3.12% -1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MGM Resorts International and Corsair Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 1 8 14 1 2.63 Corsair Gaming 0 3 2 1 2.67

MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus price target of $48.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.90%. Corsair Gaming has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.12%. Given MGM Resorts International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGM Resorts International is more favorable than Corsair Gaming.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Corsair Gaming on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

