Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.6364.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 317,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,775.14. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,062,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLD opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 6.17.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

