Applied Optoelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 16,216 put options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof8% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,084 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAOI shares. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 5.1%

AAOI stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 42.29%.The business had revenue of $102.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100–0.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, Director William H. Yeh purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,726.60. This trade represents a 1.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 12,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $268,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 298,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,676,930.49. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,878 and sold 32,784 shares valued at $741,217. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 876,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 31.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,058.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 310,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

